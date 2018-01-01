4 dead in New Jersey New Year’s shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG BRANCH, NJ — Four people were killed in a Long Branch shooting, prosecutor's said early Monday.

There is no further threat to the public, officials said. Investigators believe it is an isolated domestic incident.

It was not immediately clear when shooting occurred, but the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office first shared information about it shortly after 2 a.m.

Officials have not yet released the names of the victims.

Long Branch, a town on the New Jersey shore, has a population of about 31,000 people.

