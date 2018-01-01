2018 kicks off with bitter cold weather

NEW YORK – The glittering crystal ball dropped with a burst of confetti and dazzling fireworks as revelers rang in 2018 in frigid Times Square — the second-coldest celebration there on record.

It was only 10 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 12 Celsius) in the city, and the celebration was less crowded than other years. Some of the metal pens, usually packed with people, were only partially full. Bundled up in hats, gloves, face masks and numerous layers of clothing, partygoers danced and hugged and kissed as the ball dropped.

According to the National Weather Service, we have not had a high temperature above 32 degrees since Christmas Day.

With the forecast, we may approach the record for the most consecutive days with highs below 32 degrees in Central Park — the highest reaching 16 consecutive days in 1961.

We haven't had a high temperature above 32° since Christmas Day. With the current forecast, we could approach the record for most consecutive days with max temps being below 32°. pic.twitter.com/G3m9kDp8Sj — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 31, 2017

Wind chills of 5 to 10 degrees below zero are expected on Monday, and near 0 degrees into Tuesday morning.

Those going out are urged to dress appropriately to avoid frostbite and hypothermia.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was also issued for parts of the tri-state area, with a chance of snow Wednesday into Thursday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Associated Press contributed to this report.