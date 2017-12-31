× Woman arrested after shooting ex-boyfriend in the neck: sources

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A woman was taken into custody after she shot her ex-boyfriend in the neck in Brooklyn Saturday night, police sources said.

Around 6 p.m., police received a call about a man shot in the neck in a residence along Bristol Street in Brownsville.

According to police sources the woman had called 911 saying she shot the man after he tried to get into her home.

Cops had been there at least two times before, police sources said.