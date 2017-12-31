Video: Squirrel lunges at officer inside New York home

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — When a family found an uninvited guest in their home, they called police in Brockport, New York.

The squirrel had broken into the residence, reportedly “eating cookies in the kitchen.”

When officers arrived on scene in an attempt to capture the squirrel, the energetic rodent ran all over the place, even lunging at one of the officers.

The officers eventually caught the squirrel, and released it outside. No one, including the squirrel, was injured.

Brockport Police posted the video on Facebook, adding that their officers will always go the extra mile to help their residents.