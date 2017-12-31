State Trooper struck, injured by car while making arrest, police say

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York State Trooper was struck by a car while trying to make an arrest on Long Island early Sunday, authorities said.

Two troopers stopped a vehicle along the Southern State Parkway east of North Fletcher Avenue around 2:02 a.m. The Troopers tried restraining the driver, Derrick Douglas, who was actively resisting arrest, police said.

While arrested Douglas, an uninvolved Mercedes struck the rear of a Toyota pickup truck, which struck one of the Troopers, said police. The second Trooper was inured while attempting to get out of the way.

They suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Douglas was arrested and taken into custody for resisting arrest and drug-related charges, police said.