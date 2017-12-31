New Year’s eve pig roast in basement caused Brooklyn apartment blaze

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn building superintendent allegedly caused a two-alarm blaze in a Flatbush building while cooking a pig in the basement on New Year’s Eve, fire officials said.

Carlos Davis was arrested by FDNY fire marshals and charged with arson and reckless endangerment.

He allegedly built a “sizable fire” in the building’s basement to cook a 70-pound pig, an FDNY spokesperson said.. Fire from the roasting pig extended to the floor above. It also created a dangerous smoke condition in the entire building.

The FDNY has guidelines for safe cooking available here.