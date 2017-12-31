New Year’s By The Numbers

NEW YORK — It’s finally time: New Year’s Eve is here again and the city is buzzing with excitement.

This year, one million people are expected to brave the arctic temperatures to gather in Times Square to watch the ball drop.

Here’s a look several other New Year’s Eve facts and stats:

Have you ever spent the night in Times Square on December 31st? If you have, you’ve seen the swarm of confetti fall from the sky at midnight. In NYC, 2,000 pounds of confetti are dropped on the Times Square crowd.

But if you’re thinking about braving the cold this New Year’s Eve, dress warmly. Bitter cold temperatures are sweeping through the Northeast as Times Square revelers brace for one of the coldest New Year’s Eve celebrations since the 1960s.

Temps are expected to hit a high of 16 degrees as revelers gather to watch the ball drop.

The Times Square ball is covered in 2,688 crystals and has 32,000 LEDS.

People from all over the world say a toast on New Year’s Eve. In the U.S. specifically, 350 million glasses of champagne are consumed between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

In the U.S., 44 percent of American adults plan to kiss someone at midnight, while 22 percent stay in and admit to falling asleep before midnight.

From all of us at New York’s Very Own PIX11, Happy New Year!