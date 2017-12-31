Multiple sheriff’s deputies down outside Denver: authorities

DENVER — Authorities in Colorado say a number of deputies from a sheriff’s office in suburban Denver have been wounded.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account that a major highway south of the city was shut down Sunday. Residents in the vicinity were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Copper Canyon Apartments, 20 miles south of Denver, for a call about domestic disturbance, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
During the investigation, shots were fired, injuring multiple deputies, the Sheriff’s office said. Residents are asked to avoid the area as the scene remains active.
The Sheriff’s Office said they have no status on the deputies’ injuries and no status on civilian injuries.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Associated Press contributed to this report.