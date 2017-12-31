Minimum wage hike goes into effect in NY, NJ

Minimum wage earners in New York and New Jersey are in for a raise with the new year.

The minimum wage is slowly being increased to $15 an hour in New York. A statewide increase goes into effect Sunday. Workers in New York City who are employed at businesses with at least 11 employees will now earn a minimum wage of $13/hour. The minimum wage for employees of smaller businesses with fewer than 11 employees will be $12/hour.

Workers in Long Island will have a minimum wage bump to $11/an hour. Minimum wage earners in the rest of the state will have their salaries increased to $10.40/hour.

There’s also a minimum wage increase coming to New Jersey on Jan. 1. The hourly rate will climb 16 cents to $8.60. There could be a much bigger minimum wage hike coming to the state; Governor-elect Phil Murphy favors raising the minimum wage to $15/hour.

New York and New Jersey are two of 18 states with minimum wage increases coming with the new year.