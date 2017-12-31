Man arrested, weapons found inside Houston hotel room

HOUSTON—An intoxicated man was taken into custody at a Houston hotel ahead of New Year’s Eve festivities Sunday, police said.

Police were called after the man became aggressive at the bar in downtown Houston’s Hyatt Regency Hotel. The hotel’s annual New Year’s Eve party is one of the city’s largest.

Responding officers found a rifle, shotgun and handgun in his room, including ammunition, according to Police Lt. Gordon Macintosh.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that the situation was “contained” and authorities are not aware of any threats to the city. A police spokesman said investigators couldn’t speculate about the man’s intent with the guns.

Additional information on suspect will be released shortly by @houstonpolice PIO. Thank you all for your patience & remember it takes community & law enforcement working together to safeguard our city. #RelationalPolicing https://t.co/S6t63t3K99 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 31, 2017

Associated Press contributed to this report.