How to get your 2017 Best Nine Instagram photos

It’s nearly the end of 2017 – which means it’s time to find out which which nine of your Instagram photos got the most love over the year.

Instagram feeds are already filled with grid’s of people’s “Best Nine” photos. Users can head to 2017BestNine.com to generate personalized collages. It will let you and your followers see which of your posts got the most likes over the year.

There are a few simple steps to follow to create your collage.

Head to 2017BestNine.Com on your phone and enter your Instagram user name. Make sure your account is public if you want to create a collage. Select how you’d like your collage to appear – there’s a version that shows how many likes you’ve received and a clean version that shows just the pictures without the stats. Tap on the picture and hold to save it to your phone. Once it’s saved, you can post it to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Include the hashtag #2017BestNine with your collage.

You can also generate a collage on the desktop version of the site.

The “Best Nine” feature was first available in 2015.