3-year-old boy and 40-year-old man killed in Westchester crash

BEDFORD, NY — A 3-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were killed in a crash after a Bronx man skidded on the road and struck a stopped car, police said.

Henry Valencia, 59, was driving a box tuck on southbound Interstate 684 Saturday afternoon when he was unable to brake because of icy road conditions, a New York State Police spokesperson said. His truck struck another car. It set off a chain reaction involving four other vehicles.

The driver of the car Valenica hit, 40-year-old Kerry Hamill, was killed in the crash, police said. A 3-year-old boy in the vehicle was also killed. Hamill’s wife survived the crash. She suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Police have not released the boy’s name. His relation to the adults in the car was not immediately clear.

Occupants of the other vehicles involved were taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, police said.