Wintry weather to end the final weekend of 2017

NEW YORK —It’ll be a cold end to the year. An arctic chill that sent temperatures plummeting below average for this time of year will last through the last weekend of the year, and ring in 2018 with us.

Snow begins to hit the streets in the tri-state area, as a coating of 1-4 inches is expected, with the highest amounts expected on Long Island. Drivers are advised to watch for slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for Suffolk County and southern Nassau County. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected.

Bittery cold artic air with single digit temperatures is expected across the day. The National Weather Service said the heaviest snow is expected late this morning into the afternoon.

Here's a radar snapshot showing snow starting to develop and move in this morning with temperatures in the teens to near 20. pic.twitter.com/OBFAyqpCT4 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 30, 2017

For those ringing in 2018 in Times Square, extreme cold may put a damper on the festivities with temperatures dropping into the low teens or single digits — That’s not including the wind chill. With wind chills, it’ll feel around 5 to 10 degrees below zero.

Snow began accumulating in parts of the city and tri-state area.

