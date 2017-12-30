Police ID all 12 victims of Bronx apartment fire

BELMONT, the Bronx — Police have released the names of all the people who died in a massive at a five-story-up apartment building at 2363 Prospect Ave on Thursday.

The youngest victim was 7-month-old Amora Batiz. Her grandmother Maria Batiz, 58, was also found dead.

Four members of one family were all killed in the fire: Karen Francis, 37, her children Kylie Francis, 2, and Charmela Francis, 7, and her niece Shantay Young, 19.

Emmanuel Mensah, 28, was a serviceman who was home from the holidays. He died while attempting to rescue residents from the flames.

The remaining five victims have been identified by police as Gabriel Yaw Sarkookie, 48; Justice Opoku, 54; Solomon Donkor, 49; William Donkor, age unknown; and 17-year-old Hannah Donkor.

It is New York City’s deadliest fire in a quarter century. The blaze was started by a small child playing with a stove on the first floor, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. The child’s mother heard him screaming and was able to escape the unit. However, according to Nigro, she left the apartment door open.

“This fire quickly spread up the stair,” Nigro said. “The stairway acted like a chimney. It took the fire so quickly up stairs, people had very little time to react. They couldn’t get back down the stairs. Those that tried, a few of them, perished.”