AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — A fire killed a woman and injured her husband in Amityville Saturday morning.

Police and fire officials responded at about 9:15 a.m. Rufina Sarkar, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene and her husband Gopal Sarkar, 47, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Suffolk County police said.

Detectives are still investigating what caused the fire but believe it is non-criminal at this time.