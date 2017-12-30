New Yorkers and organizations come to the aid of the victims of the deadly Bronx fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx — More than 20 families are displaced this holiday weekend following Thursday night’s fatal fire in the Bronx.

Residents escaped the blaze in the five-story building in Belmont into the freezing cold. Some said they left without their cell phones and even socks.

This weekend, you can help the victims in what Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling one of the deadliest fires in the city in at least a quarter century.

There will be a clothing drive until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Church of St. Martin of Tours in the Bronx.

The @NYCMayorsOffice, NYPD, @FDNY, @nycoem, @rubendiazjr, and many others are collecting coats and clothes for those affected by the tragic building fire in the #Bronx. You can help... ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/21PqQ4HiTO — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 29, 2017

The Red Cross has also jumped in to aid victims. Following the fire, they set up an area for several families at one local high school.

That center has closed, but the agency says there is an MTA bus outside of Prospect Avenue and 187th street. People displaced can stop by for supplies and even get a debit card to buy food and clothing.

Multiple families in need of housing have been staying in hotels and even hospitals.

12 people were killed in the fire. Officials said those victims included children, three girls- ages 1, 2 and 7 and another boy, whose age has not yet been released. A grandmother and her 8-month-old granddaughter were found dead in a bathtub. Also, a service member home for the holidays was killed trying to save lives. Other people are still fighting for their lives.

The FDNY said the fire began after a toddler was playing with the stove in the apartment. His mother rushed her two children out, but left the door open, which caused the blaze to spread throughout the building.