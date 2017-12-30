New Year’s Eve street closures and parking restrictions

MANHATTAN, N.Y. – The New York City Police Department announced street closures related to the New Year’s Eve Celebration in Times Square.

Street closures and parking restrictions are expected to cause traffic delays. The use of public transportation is highly recommended.

There will be no parking in the following areas from Sunday, December 31st at 12:01 a.m. until 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 1st:

All cross-town streets from 33rd to 59th Streets between 6th and 8th Avenues

West side of 5th Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets

West side of 6th Avenue, from 34th to 59th Streets and both sides from 37th to 52nd Streets

Broadway between 34th to 59th Streets

7th Avenue between 34th to 59th Streets

9th Avenue between 41st to 43rd Streets

West side of 10th Avenue, from 58th to 59th Streets

Both sides of 11th Avenue, from 34th to 39th Streets and east side from 58th to 59th Streets

Both sides of 8th Avenue from 34th to 59th Streets

34th Street between 5th and 9th Avenues and between 11th to 12th Avenues

37th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

38th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

39th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

40th Street between 5th to 9th Avenue

41st Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

42nd Street between 1st to 2nd Avenues and between 5th and 9th Avenues

43rd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

44th Street between 6th to 9th Avenue

45th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

46th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

47th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

48th Street between 5th and 9th Avenue

49th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

50th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

Both sides of 51st from 6th to 8th Avenue

52nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

53rd Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

54th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

55th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

56th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

57th Street between 5th to 9th Avenue

58th Street between 5th and 8th Avenues and between 10th to 11th Avenues

59th Street between 10th to 11th Avenues and between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle

At approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, December 31st, the following streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic:

Seventh Avenue, from 43rd to 48th Streets

Broadway, from 47th to 48th Streets

46th and 47th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth Avenues

Beginning at 11 a.m. commercial vehicles, trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access:

6th Avenue from 34th to 59th Streets;

West of 5th Avenue from 37th Street to 59th Street

8th Avenue from 34th to 59th Streets

East of 9th Avenue from 58th Street to 37th Street

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st, the following streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic:

Seventh Avenue, from 41st to 59th Streets

Broadway, from 47th to 59th Streets

43rd to 47th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth Avenues

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st , 42nd Street from 6th to Eight Avenues will be closed to traffic.

After 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st, the remainder of the traffic closures will be instituted as crowd conditions warrant:

All cross-town streets from 37th to 41st Streets – Sixth to Eighth Avenues

All cross-town streets from 49th to 59th Streets – Sixth to Eighth Avenues

48th Street, from Fifth to Ninth Avenues

Cross-town access for emergency vehicles will be available on 42nd, 48th, and 59th