New Year’s Eve street closures and parking restrictions

MANHATTAN, N.Y. – The New York City Police Department announced street closures related to the New Year’s Eve Celebration in Times Square.
Street closures and parking restrictions are expected to cause traffic delays. The use of public transportation is highly recommended.
There will be no parking in the following areas from Sunday, December 31st at 12:01 a.m. until 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 1st:
All cross-town streets from 33rd to 59th Streets between 6th and 8th Avenues
West side of 5th Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets
West side of 6th Avenue, from 34th to 59th Streets and both sides from 37th to 52nd Streets
Broadway between 34th to 59th Streets
7th Avenue between 34th to 59th Streets
9th Avenue between 41st to 43rd Streets
West side of 10th Avenue, from 58th to 59th Streets
Both sides of 11th Avenue, from 34th to 39th Streets and east side from 58th to 59th Streets
Both sides of 8th Avenue from 34th to 59th Streets
34th Street between 5th and 9th Avenues and between 11th to 12th Avenues
37th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue
38th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue
39th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue
40th Street between 5th to 9th Avenue
41st Street between 6th to 8th Avenue
42nd Street between 1st to 2nd Avenues and between 5th and 9th Avenues
43rd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue
44th Street between 6th to 9th Avenue
45th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue
46th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue
47th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue
48th Street between 5th and 9th Avenue
49th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue
50th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue
Both sides of 51st from 6th to 8th Avenue
52nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue
53rd Street between 6th to 8th Avenue
54th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue
55th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue
56th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue
57th Street between 5th to 9th Avenue
58th Street between 5th and 8th Avenues and between 10th to 11th Avenues
59th Street between 10th to 11th Avenues and between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle
At approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, December 31st, the following streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic:
Seventh Avenue, from 43rd to 48th Streets
Broadway, from 47th to 48th Streets
46th and 47th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth Avenues
Beginning at 11 a.m. commercial vehicles, trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access:
6th Avenue from 34th to 59th Streets;
West of 5th Avenue from 37th Street to 59th Street
8th Avenue from 34th to 59th Streets
East of 9th Avenue from 58th Street to 37th Street
At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st, the following streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic:
Seventh Avenue, from 41st to 59th Streets
Broadway, from 47th to 59th Streets
43rd to 47th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth Avenues
Beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st , 42nd Street from 6th to Eight Avenues will be closed to traffic.
After 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st, the remainder of the traffic closures will be instituted as crowd conditions warrant:
All cross-town streets from 37th to 41st Streets – Sixth to Eighth Avenues
All cross-town streets from 49th to 59th Streets – Sixth to Eighth Avenues
48th Street, from Fifth to Ninth Avenues
Cross-town access for emergency vehicles will be available on 42nd, 48th, and 59th