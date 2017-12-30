Man hit in the face with garbage can in Brooklyn White Castle, police say

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police released surveillance photos Saturday of a man who allegedly assaulted another with a garbage can inside of a Brooklyn White Castle in October.

The incident was first reported to police on Oct. 30 at 10:15 p.m. A man was inside a White Castle restaurant located on Myrtle Avenue near Linden Street when another man approached him and hit him in the face with one of the restaurant’s garbage cans, according to police.

The victim, 32, suffered a deep cut on the left side of his face, police said.

Police are searching for the man behind the attack. He has a medium complexion, curly dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black sneakers.

