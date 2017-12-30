Guy Fieri closes infamous Times Square restaurant

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Come the New Year, a little flavor will be missing from Times Square.

Guy Fieri’s infamous Times Square restaurant will be closing its doors on Dec. 31, Eater New York reported Thursday.

Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar opened back in 2012, and had been hit with a zero-star review by New York Times food critic, Pete Wells. Following the negative review, the restaurant became widely popular.

From tacos to chicken tenders, Lady Liberty’s Cosmo to multiple desserts, the restaurant drew visitors from tourists to celebrities alike.

Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen expressed their opinions over the restaurant’s closing, “I’ll swear on anything that I really liked this restaurant. Went as a joke, came out covered in ribs and nacho hybrids.”

Wells also had something to say about the closing, “I guess it’s time to give up on getting those questions answered” — in regards to the questions he asked in his 2012 review.

Though Fieri didn’t exactly explain the reason for the 500-seat restaurant’s closing, a spokesperson told Eater he was “proud” of serving millions of people throughout and years and thanked his team.