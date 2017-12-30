Frigid ball drop: how to prepare for the New Year’s cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMES SQUARE, N.Y. — New Years Eve temperatures could be the coldest in a hundred years.

It was 1 degree in 1917. This year it's expected to be 11 degrees with a wind chill of zero.

"Very cold but this is New York. I love New York," said Paul from Brazil, who plans on watching the ball drop in Times Square.

Traditionally millions of revelers bear the elements. But not in conditions like this.

Health experts say lay off the alcohol this year because drinking accelerates heat loss. The trick will to bundle up, the more layers the better. Some NYPD officers patrolling Times Square Saturday evening were wearing 8 layers of clothing. They say as the mercury dips and winds pick up, ten layers will be in order for New Year's Eve.

City health officials advise people to cover all exposed skin. Hat, scarves and gloves are a must.

Once the pens go up you have to stay in place. If you leave to go to the bathroom you won't get back in. It will be dangerously cold for babies young children and pets.