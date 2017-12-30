Click here for a holiday treat, every day from PIX11

Daughter of Eric Garner dead at 27 following heart attack

Posted 9:17 AM, December 30, 2017, by , Updated at 09:54AM, December 30, 2017

NEW YORK — The oldest daughter of a New York City man killed by a police chokehold has died at the age of 27, a spokesperson for her Twitter account confirmed Saturday morning.

She is said to be remembered as a “human: mother, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world.”

Erica Garner suffered a heart attack and had been hospitalized since the day before Christmas Eve.

Her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, said her daughter’s cardiac arrest was triggered by an asthma attack and she had since been in a coma.

The woman’s father, Eric Garner, died after a white NYPD police officer put Garner, who is black, in a chokehold while arresting him on Staten Island in 2014. Erica Garner became a vocal advocate against police brutality.

Snipes-Garner says her daughter suffered her first heart attack not long after giving birth to a baby boy in August. Doctors said the pregnancy had put a strain on her heart, which was later found to be enlarged.

Associated Press contributed to this report.