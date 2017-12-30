Daughter of Eric Garner dead at 27 following heart attack

NEW YORK — The oldest daughter of a New York City man killed by a police chokehold has died at the age of 27, a spokesperson for her Twitter account confirmed Saturday morning.

She is said to be remembered as a “human: mother, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world.”

She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn't deserve her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn't have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

Erica Garner suffered a heart attack and had been hospitalized since the day before Christmas Eve.

Her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, said her daughter’s cardiac arrest was triggered by an asthma attack and she had since been in a coma.

The woman’s father, Eric Garner, died after a white NYPD police officer put Garner, who is black, in a chokehold while arresting him on Staten Island in 2014. Erica Garner became a vocal advocate against police brutality.

Snipes-Garner says her daughter suffered her first heart attack not long after giving birth to a baby boy in August. Doctors said the pregnancy had put a strain on her heart, which was later found to be enlarged.

Associated Press contributed to this report.