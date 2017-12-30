Daughter of Eric Garner dead at 27 following heart attack

NEW YORK — The oldest daughter of a New York City man killed by a police chokehold has died at the age of 27, a spokesperson for her Twitter account confirmed Saturday morning.
She is said to be remembered as a “human: mother, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world.”
Erica Garner suffered a heart attack and had been hospitalized since the day before Christmas Eve.
Her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, said her daughter’s cardiac arrest was triggered by an asthma attack and she had since been in a coma.
The woman’s father, Eric Garner, died after a white NYPD police officer put Garner, who is black, in a chokehold while arresting him on Staten Island in 2014. Erica Garner became a vocal advocate against police brutality.
Snipes-Garner says her daughter suffered her first heart attack not long after giving birth to a baby boy in August. Doctors said the pregnancy had put a strain on her heart, which was later found to be enlarged.
Associated Press contributed to this report.