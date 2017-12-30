Community comes out in support of Bronx fire victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx — An outpouring of love and support from Bronx neighbors and beyond.

All types of clothing, shoes, blankets, hats and canned food including Ramen noodles have been collected at a nearby church for the more than 100 residents now displaced during the holidays by the worst fire in New York City in more than 25 years.

It’s enough to make a Bronx Borough President very proud.

“Our hearts are broken and we cry with the families,” Ruben Diaz, Junior, the Bronx Borough President said. “Once again, Bronxites are showing they are the example, the model of great human beings.”

As the investigation continues into whether or not the century old building had working smoke detectors, fire officials and the Red Cross are stressing the lessons learned from this fire that killed a dozen people. They emphasize that small children cannot be left unattended and when fleeing a fire, people should always close the doors behind them.

As for smoke detectors, the Red Cross will provide free working ones and a fire escape plan, simply by calling 877-Red Cross or go to Redcross.org, according to volunteer spokesperson Jessica Kirk.

Two separate go fund me pages has been set up for the victims families and at the growing memorial in front of 2363 Prospect Ave. there are candles, flowers, words and tears.

“I am so sad,” Josefina Alvarez said with tears in her eyes. “These were my neighbors.”

"We must do whatever we can for them," another neighbor, Monzur Choudhury, said. “They are our neighbors,” he added.