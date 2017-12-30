3 men arrested, charged for New Jersey home invasion: police

KEARNY, N.J. — Three men were arrested in connection to a home invasion in New Jersey.

David Gualteros and Erik Leon-Farinango, both 21, and Evin Ferman-Argueta, 24, were taken into custody Friday for the Dec. 22 burglary in Kearny.

Around 7:30 a.m., the three men entered the female victim’s apartment and demanded money before sexually assaulting her and fleeing with her car, police said.

Police, with the assistance of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, were able to track down the three men and arrest them.

All three men were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and theft by unlawful taking. Gualteros and Ferman-Argueta were also charged with aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, making terrorist threats, and endangering the welfare of a child.