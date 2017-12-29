What do we know about the victims of the deadly Bronx fire?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx — Known to be the worst fire tragedy the “city has seen in at least a quarter century,” the Bronx apartment fire killed a dozen people and injured 14 people.

Among the victims — four children, including three girls ages 1, 2, 7, and an unidentified boy, said police.

Four unidentified men, an unidentified women, and three other women ages 19, 37, and 63, were also killed from the fire.

According to police sources, four of the victims appear to be from the same family.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

About 170 firefighters responded to the blaze at the five-story, walk-up apartment building at 2363 Prospect Ave., around 7 p.m.

Investigators on scene said the fire might have started on the first floor of the apartment and exploded throughout the building after coming in contact with a natural gas line.

Four people in critical condition continue to fight for their lives, and 10 other civilians also suffered injuries.

About six firefighters and one EMT suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Because of the number of lives lost, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the fire, "historic in its magnitude."