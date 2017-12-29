NYC’s ‘worst fire tragedy’ in years responsible for 12 deaths, including 4 kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx — Officials continue to investigate the cause of the deadly Bronx apartment fire that killed a dozen people and injured others Thursday night.

Investigators on scene said that the fire might have started on the first floor of the apartment and exploded throughout the building after coming in contact with a natural gas line.

Deemed by Mayor Bill de Blasio as the worst fire tragedy the “city has seen in at least a quarter century,” the victims’ ages range from 1 to 63, four of the victims identified as children.

Four people continue to fight for their lives in critical condition. Ten other civilians also suffered injuries. Officials also said about six firefighters and one EMT suffered minor injuries.

Because of the number of lives lost, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the fire, "historic in its magnitude."

About 170 firefighters responded to the blaze at the five-story, walk-up apartment building at 2363 Prospect Ave., around 7 p.m.

The apartment had multiple violations, according to the Department of Buildings, including defective smoke detectors on the first floor.

Firefighters continue to make sure every room is accounted for and there aren’t any people in the rooms.

NYPD tweeted out the number to call for anyone looking to contact a loved one who may have been affected by the blaze: “If you’re unable to reach someone who may have been impacted by the five-alarm fire at East 185th Street and Prospect Avenue in the Bronx, call 311 or 212-639-9675 from outside NYC.”

Assignment Desk Editor Doug Kahn and Digital Producer Andrea Cavallier contributed to this report.