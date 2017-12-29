New Year’s Eve forecast: How cold will be in Times Square?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN, N.Y. —Watching the ball drop in Times Square? Bundle up.

An arctic chill that sent temperatures plummeting below average for this time of year will last through the final week of 2017, and ring in the New Year with us.

Record-low temperatures were either tied or broken at four of six National Weather Service climate locations Friday morning, including LaGuardia, JFK, Brideport, and Islip, the service tweeted.

Temperatures the rest of the weekend won't fare much better.

Friday's high is 23 degrees, with a low of 10 degrees. Saturday "warms-up" slightly, with a high of 28 degrees and low of 18 degrees, then temperatures plummet once again, with the high Sunday only reaching 19 degrees, and the low forecast to be 16 degree.

Normal highs are typically in the upper 30s to low 40s for this time of year.

Bitterly cold temperatures aren't the only story, as snow and brutal wind chills are also predicted.

We could see flurries on Friday before snow hits NYC on Saturday. Anywhere from a light dusting to an inch is expected, although some weather models show more accumulating.

Bone-chilling winds over the weekend will make it feel far colder than the stated temperature.

Temperatures in Times Square when the ball drops are forecast to be about 12 degrees, but windchills will be closer to 5 to 10 degrees below zero.

If the present forecast holds true, this will be the third-coldest New Year’s Eve ball drop in New York City since the event started in 1907, according to weather service records for the day.

Records for coldest weather in Times Square at midnight on Year Year's Eve include:

1 degree in 1917 11 degrees in 1962 15 degrees in 1976 and 1996 17 degrees in 1997 18 degrees in 1939 and 2008

In contrast, the record high was 58 degrees in 1965.

New York will not be alone on New Year's Eve. From New England to Texas, weather forecasters warn it’s going to be 20 to 40 degrees colder than usual and much of the country won’t get above freezing all day, CNN reports.

Hoping 2018 will kick off with a major warm-up? PIX11 meteorologist Byron Miranda says you are out of luck. This arctic air blast is here to stay, likely through Jan. 9 or 10.

An arctic chill will be with us through at least New Year's Weekend. The forecast average temperature at Central Park is 19°F degrees. We do not expect temperatures to rise above the freezing mark for at least the next 7 days. pic.twitter.com/G2ff161EPv — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 26, 2017