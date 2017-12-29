Man dies after falling onto train tracks while walking between subway cars

MANHATTAN — A person was killed Friday night after falling onto train tracks on the A train while walking between subway cars, officials say.
It happened around 9 p.m. at 14th Street. Crews attempted to rescue the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Service Change Posted: 12/29/2017 9:30PM
Southbound trains will bypass 14 St.
Southbound trains are running express from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Canal St.
Southbound trains are stopping along the line to 2 Av and end.
This service change are because of a person struck by a train at 14 St.
Expect delays in train service.