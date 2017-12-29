Click here for a holiday treat, every day from PIX11

Man dies after falling onto train tracks while walking between subway cars

Posted 9:42 PM, December 29, 2017, by , Updated at 09:44PM, December 29, 2017

MANHATTAN — A person was killed Friday night after falling onto train tracks on the A train while walking between subway cars,  officials say.

It happened around 9 p.m. at 14th Street. Crews attempted to rescue the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Service Change  Posted: 12/29/2017  9:30PM 

Southbound A SubwayC Subway trains will bypass 14 St.

Southbound C Subway trains are running express from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Canal St.

Southbound E Subway trains are stopping along the F Subway line to 2 Av and end.

This service change are because of a person struck by a train at 14 St.

Expect delays in A SubwayC SubwayE SubwayF Subway train service.