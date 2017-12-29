Making other New Year’s Eve plans in New York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time for round two.

New Year's brings more tourists to the Big Apple. Visitors and residents go in search of fun. They find it in some interesting places that are not in midtown Manhattan.

From fireworks in Prospect Park to a concert for peace at Saint John the Divine, a range of options are available. There's a 4-mile run in Central Park.

Wake up early on New Year's Day to join the Coney Island Polar Bears for a swim or go for a walk with the Gowanus Dredgers along the canal.

The staff will be opening sparkling wine and champagne with swords at Sojourn on East 79th in Manhattan and Coral House in Baldwin, Long Island.

Butch Yamali, owner of Coral House, offered Sojourn's Sammy Musovic and PIX11's Greg Mocker a lesson.

Delivery crews and restaurants are ready for those who choose to stay at home.