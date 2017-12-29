Keep yourself warm from head to toe during the frigid temperature

NEW YORK — It’s important to stay safe when it’s cold outside.
REI Outdoor School gives PIX11 News tips on how to keep yourself warm:
- It's all about the fabric - Stay away from cotton because they keep the moisture locked in. Polyester, merino wool, and synthetic materials work best.
- Keep core body parts warm and covered: Wear a scarf, neck gators, or buffs, which can extend to cover your face. Material-wise, synthetic materials work best to keep moisture away from your face.
- Layer up! Opt for wool or synthetic materials as your first layer and down feather outer layers.
- Wear wool socks with breathing room for foot circulation.
- Having hand warmers inside your pockets will serve you well to keep your fingertips warm.
REI Outdoor School will also take part in the Winter Jam 2018, a winter festival with lots of activities. The event will take place at the Central Park Bandshell on Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit the REI website.
