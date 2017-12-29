Keep yourself warm from head to toe during the frigid temperature

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It’s important to stay safe when it’s cold outside.

REI Outdoor School gives PIX11 News tips on how to keep yourself warm:

It's all about the fabric - Stay away from cotton because they keep the moisture locked in. Polyester, merino wool, and synthetic materials work best.

Keep core body parts warm and covered: Wear a scarf, neck gators, or buffs, which can extend to cover your face. Material-wise, synthetic materials work best to keep moisture away from your face.

Layer up! Opt for wool or synthetic materials as your first layer and down feather outer layers.

Wear wool socks with breathing room for foot circulation.

Having hand warmers inside your pockets will serve you well to keep your fingertips warm.

REI Outdoor School will also take part in the Winter Jam 2018, a winter festival with lots of activities. The event will take place at the Central Park Bandshell on Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the REI website.