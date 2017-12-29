How to help the victims of the Bronx fire

BELMONT, the Bronx — When a five-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx Thursday night, residents were forced to flee their homes quickly, many without coats, shoes or even warm clothes.

New York City officials will hold a coat and clothing drive this weekend in the Bronx for those affected by the devastating fire.

The drive will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 — at Church of Saint Martin of Tours, 2239 Crotona Avenue (East 182nd Street/Garden Avenue), in the Bronx.

Twelve people died, including girls ages 1, 2 and 7 and a boy whose age was not given, officials said. Four other people were fighting for their lives.

The fire has been called the worst fire tragedy the “city has seen in at least a quarter century,” by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Families impacted by the Bronx fire who have not yet registered with the Red Cross should call 877-REDCROSS.

If other NYC residents are in need of a smoke alarm, they should call 877-REDCROSS or visit redcross.org/NYCFiresafety to register.