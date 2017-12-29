Follow-up Friday: Did these residents get heat? Monica makes it happen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some families who live at the Sotomayor Houses say the heat hasn’t been on for weeks.

“It’s terrible. Families and seniors are really suffering,” Kimberly Abrams said.

Gladys Parks, 93, says she can’t leave her bed, it’s so cold in her apartment, and she is afraid to get sick.

“No one is listening to our complaints,” Parks said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says, “Our residents deserve safe, warm homes in the winter and our staff is working diligently to repair outages as quickly as possible. Our residents deserve better.”

A PIX11 News viewer offered Parks two space heaters to stay warm until the City fixes the heat.

Carmen Quinones says she gets about 20 calls a day from freezing families as the tenant association president here the Douglass Houses.

“Five buildings, right now, haven’t had heat or hot water since Christmas. It’s outrageous,” Quinones said.

Felix Ortiz says it’s colder inside than outside her Douglass Houses apartment.

“Keep your jacket on when you come to my apartment,” Ortiz said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says, “All residents now have heat and hot water. Staff have been on site since early this morning working urgently to provide residents the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve.”

Carmen Quinones, the President of the Douglass Houses Tenant Association, says two basketball courts and a park are closed now for weeks, while kids have to find other places to play this summer.

"This is killing me, my kids have no where to go and I'm tired," Quinones said.

Quinones says she fought for years for these courts to be repaved and won.

NYCHA repaved the basketball courts.

"Now, a week later, the courts are still closed. NYCHA needs paint and backboards. The City should finish the project. They tell us they don't have the money," Quinones said.

PIX11 News reached out to the New York City Housing Authority for answers.

A NYCHA spokesperson says this, "NYCHA believes strongly in providing safe, clean and quality public spaces for residents, especially our youth. We are in the process of repairing the basketball court by the end of next week.”

The basketball courts are fixed.

