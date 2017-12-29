A history of New Year’s Eve in New York City

NEW YORK — Welcome to Times Square –New Year’s Eve’s epicenter for well over a century!

Each December 31st, people from all over the world gather to count down the final seconds of the past year.

But why here?

How did Times Square become the go-to destination for ringing in the new year?

Welcome to Longacre Square in Midtown Manhattan at the turn of the century. The New York Times had just moved in, and boy did they make a splash.

In fact, the paper’s new presence was such a big deal that the area was renamed “Times Square” in the publisher’s honor.

That called for a celebration, and on December 31, 1903, The New York Times threw the first public New Year’s Eve party! The event was complete with fireworks and more than 200,000 attendees.

It was such a huge success that they decided to make it an annual event!

Ever since, New Year’s Eve in Times Square keeps getting bigger and better.

