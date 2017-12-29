2 dead in Brooklyn brownstone fire, authorities say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in a Brooklyn brownstone early Friday, the FDNY said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze that started around 3 a.m in a three-story brownstone at 220 Patchen Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

When crews arrived on scene, they found one adult male in the third floor residence unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male was found on the second floor of the home and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.