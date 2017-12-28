Water main break causes flooding in Bayonne streets

BAYONNE, N.J. — A water main break caused streets to flood in New Jersey early Thursday.

Crews were called about the major water main break at 55th Street and Broadway in Bayonne.

Because of the water main break, there was little to no water throughout the city.

Suez Water NJ is on scene, trying to restore pressure to the rest of Bayonne.

According to the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management, some residents are beginning to see water come back, but it may take more hours before getting full restoration to all of Bayonne.

Emergency crews were seen at the site of the water main break as they continue to work to restore service, AIR11 showed.

