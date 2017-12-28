Walmart reveals most popular item sold online in every state

Cheerios a top-seller in New York? That’s right.

Walmart revealed their list of the top-selling item online from each state — with some results seeming more unique than others.

The data collected showed Flaming Hot Cheetos was the most popular among buyers in Minnesota and shoppers in Washington D.C. seem to really like their Great Value French Fried Onions.

Below is the complete list of each state’s most popular online buy: