Teen identified in fatal shooting at Bronx Sweet 16, suffered gunshot to the neck

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx —A teenager died after he was shot in the neck at a Bronx Sweet 16 party.

Sincear Williams was one of two teens shot at the party, police said. A 17-year-old male was also shot in the left arm at Maestro’s Caterers along Bronxdale Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. Williams died at the hospital, police said. The second victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"It's shocking because my daughter was actually at that party last night," Wandy Lugo said.

Lugo picked up her daughter from the party around midnight, just before the shots rang out. Twenty minutes later, as other guest were leaving the party, a fight broke out.

"It's a very close call," Lugo said. "It's almost surreal."

No arrests have been made. Police are looking for the suspected gunmen who they said fled the scene in a dark-colored Honda.

