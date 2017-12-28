3 dead, at least 15 injured in massive fire at Bronx apartment building

BELMONT, the Bronx — Three people are dead and at least 15 injured as a massive fire ripped through an apartment building in the Belmont section of the Bronx Thursday evening, officials confirm.

Crews responded to the blaze at the 5-story building on Prospect Avenue near East 187th Street just after 7 p.m. It quickly escalated to a 4-alarm fire.

Officials say, in addition to the three deceased, there are at least 15 injuries reported, with 12 people in critical condition.

The severity of the injuries of the others hurt is not yet known. Victims are being treated at the scene and transported to local hospitals.

The fire was extinguished just before 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx pic.twitter.com/wjN9mMqCHU — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017