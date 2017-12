MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Long Island Railroad service to Penn Station in Manhattan has been suspended due to a track fire, according to FDNY officials.

Westbound trains are terminating at Jamaica and Woodside. NYCT will be cross-honoring LIRR fares via the E subway at Jamaica, Kew Gardens and Forest Hills; via the No. 7 subway at Woodside, and via 2/3 subway at Atlantic Terminal.