LIRR commuters face heavy delays due to broken rail

NEW YORK — LIRR commuters faced heavy delays during the Thursday morning rush hour due to a broken rail, the transit service tweeted.

Delays averaged 45 minutes as of 8 a.m.

The LIRR is operating on one of two main line tracks through Queens Village due to a broken rail, LIRR tweeted.

Some trains are canceled, and the Hempstead Branch trains are facing delays.

Commuters are advised to use south shore branches, like Montauk or Babylon, if possible.

Ronkonkoma Branch trains are making all local stops to accommodate commuters whose trains were canceled.

Click here for the latest information.