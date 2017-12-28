Donald Trump says ‘perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming’

Following days of cold weather and forecasts of record lows to come, President Donald Trump tweeted that “we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming.”

Trump recently removed climate change from the list of worldwide threats facing the U.S. He’s also signed an executive order undoing much of former President Barack Obama’s plans to curb global warming and announced plans to pull the country from the Paris climate accord. Trump called the Paris agreement a job killer that placed unfair monetary burdens on American taxpayers.

“Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against,” he tweeted. “Bundle up!”

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Trump has repeatedly referred to climate change as a hoax. This also isn’t the first time he’s said global warming would be welcomed.

NASA data shows 2016 was the hottest year on record. Climatologist Gavin Schmidt said earlier in December that 2017 would “almost certainly” be the second warmest year on record.