Commuters who use the Lincoln Tunnel face massive delays Thursday

MANHATTAN — Commuters who use the Lincoln Tunnel should expect massive delays Thursday due to emergency repair work.

The eastbound Newark Bay-Hudson County Extension between Interchanges 14 and 14A was shut down Wednesday, after bearings between the bridge deck and a pier became overextended, accoutering to New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

It has been closed indefinitely for structural repairs, which are expected to take 36 hours, keeping the extension closed through Thursday evening.

Delays at the Lincoln Tunnel mounted to 45 minutes to an hour during Wednesday’s afternoon rush-hour commute.

Similar delays are expected Thursday, especially during the morning and evening rush hour.

Traffic patterns at the Lincoln Tunnel and the Port Authority Bus Terminal have been modified to accommodate drivers who would normally use the New York-bound Holland Tunnel. The Lincoln Tunnel will maintain three lanes in each direction through the tubes to ease traffic flow and the arrival of buses to the bus terminal in Midtown.

The New York-bound express bus lane will be operational during the Thursday morning commute.

