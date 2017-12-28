2 NYPD officers suspended in death of Brooklyn mom after allegedly reporting no sign of distress

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — The NYPD says it has suspended two officers after questions arose about how they responded to check on a woman who was later found dead.

The body of 22-year-old Tonie Wells was found at the base of a stairwell in her Crown Heights, Brooklyn apartment Wednesday. Police said she had bruising on her neck and other signs of trauma.

She was apparently strangled and thrown down he stairs, law enforcement sources said.

Her 2-year-old daughter was found in the home unharmed. The toddler’s crying and screaming led a neighbor to call 911.

Wells’ husband is in police custody and is being questioned. The NYPD worked with New Rochelle police to take Barry Wells into custody. He was initially taken to Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx and is now being held at the 77th Precinct.

Sources told PIX11 that Wells and her husband had a history of domestic violence and that police were called to the home at least once before.

Her husband has one prior arrest for assaulting Wells in September, police said. He was out on $5,000 bail.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

The NYPD said the incident was under review. The suspended officers reported no sign of distress when they checked on the woman after the initial call at 8:40 a.m. Different officers found the body after another call was placed around 10 a.m.

“I talk about my pride in the NYPD every day and, unfortunately, there are times when we don’t live up to that standard,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said about the case Thursday.