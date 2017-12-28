1 teen killed, another injured after shots fired at Sweet 16 in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx — A Sweet Sixteen turned deadly after one teen was killed and another was injured when shots were fired Thursday morning in the Bronx.

Authorities arrived at Maestro’s Caterers along Bronxdale Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. and found two teens with gunshot wounds in front of the venue, police said.

A 16-year-old male was unresponsive and unconscious with a gunshot would to his neck, cops said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 17-year-old male had a gunshot wound to his left arm. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

An employee at the venue told PIX11 News that a party just ended when the shots were fired. The victims were guests at the party, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police said the suspected gunmen fled the scene in a dark-colored Honda.