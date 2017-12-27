Two work trains collide in East River Tunnel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Two work trains collided with each other in an East River Tunnel connecting Queens and Manhattan Wednesday morning.

According to FDNY, the two work trains collided in the tunnel near the Queens Plaza E and M train stop.

The MTA says one person was injured.

"Two work trains bumped into each other. There is one MTA employee who is being treated for an injury and there is no impact to service," the MTA said in a statement.

The incident appears to be related to the Subway Action Plan — with ongoing repairs in on the E line throughout the week.

There were no passengers on the trains, and MTA officials say the accident is having no impact on subway service during the morning commute.

Because of the repairs, E trains have been rerouted to the F line in both directions between Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue and West 4 Street, and the M line is totally suspended.

Associated Press contributed to this report.