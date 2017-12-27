The magic behind this year’s Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window display

NEW YORK — When it comes to the holidays, no one in New York does it quite like Saks Fifth Avenue.

And 2017 was no exception; this year, Saks’ annual holiday window display focused on ‘Once Upon A Holiday,’ a celebration of the 80th anniversary of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’

The dazzling display featured the Disney classic film characters draped in high-end, 21st-century fashion by designers like Marchesa, Alberta Ferretti, Monique Lhullier and more.

In the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Saks Fifth Avenue staff estimates that half a million people daily walk past its adorned, 14-window midtown display.

But planning for the installation is no easy feat; designers, producers, technicians, and many more behind-the-scenes work on the window displays for close to 10 months before it is finally unveiled to the public.

The displays are revealed in late November and stay up through the end of the holiday season.

Happy window shopping!

Video produced by Ryan Halpner.