Cops search for gunman who fatally shot teen in the Bronx

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx — An 18-year-old was fatally shot in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said.

The teen was standing along Sheridan Avenue near Marcy Place in Mount Eden shortly after 8:30 p.m. when a gunman walked up to him and shot him before running away, police said.

The teen managed to walk more than two blocks, to Walton Avenue at Elliot Place, where he collapsed and was found by authorities.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the search continues for the gunman.