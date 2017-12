LORRAINE, NY — A New York woman was stuck in her own home Wednesday after more than 6 feet of snow fell in the area, firefighters said.

The Lorraine Volunteer Fire Company was called when the woman couldn’t get out of her own home on French Settlement Road. They used shovels and a plow to dig her out.

More snow is expected this week in New York.

Firefighters have asked residents in Lorraine and Worth to check on their neighbors.