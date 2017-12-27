PIX11’s top 10 stories of 2017

From exclusive stories you saw first here on PIX11 News, to a giraffe birth seen around the world and a once-in-a-lifetime eclipse, there was no shortage of note-worthy news this past year.
These are the top 10 stories you read the most on PIX11.com in 2017:
- Exclusive: Rikers Island captain caught on video kissing inmate resigns (Full story)
- Portland attack survivor says people are worrying about the wrong victims (Full story)
- No charges for man who shot, killed neighbors trying to drown twin babies (Full story)
- Watch: Giraffe prepares to give birth at upstate New York zoo (Full story)
- Oregon’s first revenge porn conviction lands 31-year-old man in jail (Full story)
- Lifeguard, 15, saves toddler during first day on the job (Full story)
- Woman shares details of assault during date with man she met on Instagram (Full story)
- Body of Stamford man found with multiple stab wounds at Jersey Shore: sources (Full story)
- Oregon man who was left partially blind by 1963 eclipse offers warning (Full story)
- 10 highest paying jobs that don’t require a 4-year college degree (Full story)