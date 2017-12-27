Click here for a holiday treat, every day from PIX11

PIX11’s top 10 stories of 2017

Posted 9:59 AM, December 27, 2017, by

From exclusive stories you saw first here on PIX11 News, to a giraffe birth seen around the world and a once-in-a-lifetime eclipse, there was no shortage of note-worthy news this past year.

These are the top 10 stories you read the most on PIX11.com in 2017:

  1. Exclusive: Rikers Island captain caught on video kissing inmate resigns (Full story)
  2. Portland attack survivor says people are worrying about the wrong victims (Full story)
  3. No charges for man who shot, killed neighbors trying to drown twin babies (Full story)
  4. Watch: Giraffe prepares to give birth at upstate New York zoo (Full story)
  5. Oregon’s first revenge porn conviction lands 31-year-old man in jail (Full story)
  6. Lifeguard, 15, saves toddler during first day on the job (Full story)
  7. Woman shares details of assault during date with man she met on Instagram (Full story)
  8.  Body of Stamford man found with multiple stab wounds at Jersey Shore: sources (Full story)
  9. Oregon man who was left partially blind by 1963 eclipse offers warning (Full story)
  10. 10 highest paying jobs that don’t require a 4-year college degree (Full story)