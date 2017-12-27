NYC ferry hits sandbar in Coney Island Channel, strands more than 2 dozen passengers

BREEZY POINT, Queens — More than two dozen passengers are stuck aboard a ferry that ran aground in the Coney Island Channel near Breezy Point, Queens Wednesday evening.

Officials say there at at least 27 people on the NY Waterway ferry. No injuries have been reported.

The FDNY, NYPD, the Coast Guard and the ferry company are working on getting the passengers off the boat, and removing the boat from sandbar.

Officials say the boat is not taking on water.

As of 7 p.m., bitterly cold temperatures plummeted to 22 degrees, feeling like 12 degrees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.