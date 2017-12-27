New laws coming to NY, NJ and CT in 2018

With the new year comes new laws in the tri-state and it could affect how much you make, where you can buy e-cigarettes, how much taxes you pay and more.

Here’s a list of some of the new laws and regulations coming to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in 2018:

NEW YORK

Minimum wage

The second planned increase will go into effect on Dec. 31. In New York City, that’ll bring the minimum wage to $13/hour for employees at companies that have 11 or more workers.

Paid family leave

Most employees in New York state will be eligible for paid family leave starting Jan. 1, to bond with a new child — biological, adopted or fostered, care for a relative with a serious health condition or help loved ones when a family member is deployed on active military duty.

The benefits will be phased in over four years. In 2018, New Yorkers can take up to 8 weeks of paid family leave and receive 50 percent of their average weekly wage. That’ll grow to a benefit 12 weeks at 67 percent of average weekly wage, available in 2021.

E-cigarette regulations

The number of e-cigarette retailers in New York City will be capped at half the current number, and anyone who sells e-cigarettes will have to hold a license similar to what’s needed to sell regular cigarettes.

New tobacco rules

Pharmacies and retail stores that contain pharmacies will no longer be allowed to sell tobacco products in the five boroughs, starting on Feb. 24, 2018.

NEW JERSEY

Minimum wage hike

The statewide minimum wage will increase from $8.44 to $8.60.

Sales tax decreases

Starting Jan. 1, the New Jersey sales tax will drop from 6.875 percent to 6.625 percent.

Goodbye, estate tax

After the first of the year, the estate tax will no longer be imposed on the transfers of a deceased New Jersey resident’s estate. In 2017, the exemption was increased from $675,000 to $2 million, and will be eliminated all together in 2018.

CONNECTICUT

Metro-North fare hike

A 1 percent fare hike will go into effect for riders traveling on the New Haven Line between stations within Connecticut and between Connecticut and New York stations.

NATIONWIDE

New tax laws